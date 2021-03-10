A push to use public transportation to COVID vaccine appointments

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State officials are reminding the public of public transit options in getting to their COVID vaccine appointments.

Governor Wolf highlighted the state’s public transit systems that are often free or subsidized and available in every county. With the vaccines rolling out, they say many are offering low cost, or free rides for eligible Pennsylvanians with an appointment.

PennDOT says it’s important the community work together to keep moving past the pandemic

“As PA moves forward in their vaccination process, we look forward to continued collaboration with our transit agencies and local community to keep people moving,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary Jennie Granger said.

In our area, COLTS and Williamsport transportation services are among those who have already started offering free rides to vaccine sites.