A protest to keep Bancroft Elementary open

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday night, the board of education will consider the permanent closure of George Bancroft Elementary School in Scranton.

It’s a decision many parents and staff have fought all year. Protesters Sunday were joined by the president of the Pennsylvania NAACP with a strong message for the district.

Sunday, the president of the Pennsylvania state NAACP said he’s disappointed in the Scranton School Board for closing George Bancroft, a school with 73 percent minority enrollment according to research from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Bancroft Elementary School staff and PTA protested outside the school on Albright Avenue Sunday afternoon. They’re fighting to keep the school open.

The Scranton School District’s plan to close it down and move the 223 students to Isaac Tripp Elementary is already in motion. According to a statement from district officials, Bancroft’s enrollment is declining and the old building needs a lot of work.

It’s cheaper to move the students to Isaac Tripp, but PA state president of the NAACP, Kenneth Huston, says the decision will put Bancroft’s students at a disadvantage.

“This school should stay open, do what you have to do. It is your highest minority population school. Keep it open. Fight to keep it open. It’s a community school and the people care about it,” Huston said.

Others we spoke to at the protest say they’re concerned about the larger class sizes at Isaac Tripp, and transportation.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on the issue on Eyewitness News at 11.