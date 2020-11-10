WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular podcast with local roots aims to highlight the people in our community making a difference.

“First rule On the Stacks is you don’t talk about On Stacks,” On the Stacks founder and creator Bill Corcoran Jr. said.

When you go to onthestacks.com, you are greeted with Bill Corcoran Jr.’s smiling face with what is listed as the number one listened to podcast in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“It’s just a conversation like we’re having right now. Like who are you? What do you do? It’s questions that anyone can answer at a moment’s notice. That’s it. Really simple,” Corcoran Jr. said.

But before the recording begins in the studio, Bill greets his guests where you may ask?

“Literally on the stacks,” Susquehanna Brewing Company vice president and co-founder Fred Maier said.

Once on the stacks (of paper), a photoshoot ensues. It’s a tactic that photographer Darren Elias of Darren Elias Photography says is an ice breaker.

“They get to relax a little bit and see this isn’t as daunting as it may feel walking in,” Elias said.

On the day Eyewitness News visited, Maier told us he was there to record episode 33 in the series.

“It’s not gonna be hard hitting questions that will be going on, like the presidential debate,” Maier said.

“We’re just sharing a real story about Fred. That’s it. Who is Fred? Where did Fred come from? What is Fred? And how does he contribute to the area?” Corcoran said.

According to their website, the podcast reaches more than 40,000 people monthly on social media.

“We record a podcast about you, about your life. About your successes and maybe your failures too, if that’s what you want to share. Anyone, can be On the Stacks,” Corcoran said.

Employee Michael Yurcho of Corcoran Printing, where the podcast studio is located, told Eyewitness News he has listened to every episode and believes he knows the key to Bill’s success.

“He is very hard working. Very diligent and is extremely sometimes to my consternation very focused on the quality of the work,” Yurcho said.

Bill says his mission has remained the same: to foster unique conversations with intriguing people who contribute to the commonwealth.

“I think at the end of the day, if one person listens to it and gets something out of it, that’s a success,” Corcoran said.

“On the Stacks” releases new episodes every Wednesday on all streaming platforms.