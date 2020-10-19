A plea for help to locate missing man

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a plea for help. A mother and father from Virginia are desperately searching for their son who was last seen in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Recently people have noticed missing person’s posters around town and on social media. Well, a family from Virginia has been trying to spread the word about their missing son.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police are investigating the disappearance of 21-year-old Nicholas Hallam. They say he could be in serious danger.

He was last seen on October 10th at the Hampton Inn on Schechter Drive. Surveillance video shows him leaving the hotel around 4 p.m. and walking down the hill toward the Motel 6. He never returned to the Hampton Inn and his car was left unattended.

Eyewitness News spoke with the parents on the phone. They are terribly worried. They’re asking for the public’s help to share information and keep an eye out for Nicholas.

They’re also asking for prayers for their son to be found safe. They told Eyewitness News they will be back in the area this week to resume their search.

Police are making it clear Hallam is not a suspect or wanted for any crime. If you have seen him or know where he might be, contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police.