A New Look to Luzerne County Council

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) There will be a new look in 2020 to the 11 member Luzerne County Council. Four new members were elected in Tuesday’s election…

And some courthouse watchers say the new members just might shake things up at the courthouse.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has the story.

“Well, when I was running I made a promise to eliminate the $5 registration fee, Said Republican Walter Griffith.

Republican Walter Griffith says he will hit the ground running when he takes office in January. He believes the vehicle registration fee –which was passed to raise money for highway and bridge repairs has to be modified.

“I understand the 5 dollar registration fee by the manager is important but we need to have a sunset clause so that registration fee goes away in time, said Griffith.

Griffith helped bring about home rule to Luzerne County in 2012 and questions if that charter is being followed.

“One of the issues I want to make sure that this is the best government possible. I think that Luzerne County council has a legislative obligation to make that happen,” noted Griffith.

County Manager Dave Pedri insists that the new Republican majority should have no bearing on how the county has been run or will be run.

“Luzerne County council has never voted along party lines it’s always been who wants to make a difference here either one side or the other. I don’t see big changes in the county What I do see we have to continue to work together,” said Pedri.

“We’ve made huge strides in Luzerne County we revamped the Luzerne County courthouse. We’ve paid down $200 million dollars in debt and we finally have the highest credit rating in Luzerne County history. We are moving forward and the next step this council works with us to move it forward.”

The new county council can reopen the budget next year and make changes.