A new-look spring break, again

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, restrictions are easing.

It’s leading many people to start thinking about travel again.

“I just need a mental break. I just need a break,” Jenna Derenick of Old Forge said.

The better part of a year spent in lockdown has many looking back to the skies. Derenick is heading to Fort Lauderdale for some well-earned R and R.

“I have to get out of here, because I’m unhinged. I’m a single mom trying to get my child to get to school. I’m trying to work from home, and I go into the office sometimes, but it’s very hard,” Derenick said.

As sanitizing protocols increase, more vaccines are distributed, there are more couples like the McCueans who will be seeking ‘spring-break-esque’ getaways, feeling it safer to fly and saying they have the stimulus money to do it with.

“They’ve rules and regulations in place for it, and maybe wear masks they sanitize everything,” Cody McCuean of Hawley said.

“If we want things to get better and get back to normal, we need to do our part to help the economy if we can,” Kayla McCuean said.

“Just need to get away and get get somewhere warm,” Cody said.

Business has seen a steady increase at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International, but about 73 miles out into central PA, Williamsport Regional has needed all the help they can get.

“We didn’t have a great winter, I mean you know so that’s that’s keeping people in,” Williamsport Regional Airport executive director Richard Howell said.

Air travel has been devastated over the 12 months. Howell says the recently passed American Rescue Plan is a new leg to stand on.

Considering this time last year was the beginning of COVID shutdowns, there’s more inclination this time around to book flights.

“Vaccine in Pennsylvania is we’re a little bit behind. So, you know, moving forward, I think the potential exists for there to be a spring break, it’s going to look a lot different this year than it did last year,” Howell said.

Something is better than nothing and as far as we’ve seen in the terminal, there’s no looking back.

“We have not gotten away since COVID started so we’re super excited. We’re ready to just get back to normal and get away and relax a little bit,” Kayla said.

Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan have helped stave off thousands of airline layoffs.

Howell says Williamsport Regional Airport has plans to attract more business beyond the pandemic as things are starting to look up.