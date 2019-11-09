A New Era in Gaming Begins at Mount Airy Casino

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) After a successful soft launch a few weeks ago, a local casino is kicking off a new era of gaming.

Mount Airy Casino and Resort on its new Sports Book and Poker Room. The area is just off the main casino floor it boasts more than 40 TV’s and a 12 Table Poker Room. Sports bettors can either bet with a teller or at a kiosk. The bar will feature food on weekends. Online betting and wagering is also up and running at the casino.

“It is a nice set up , the carpet is so new you can even smell it! The sports betting seems like a great idea and great addition.” Said Chris Kaczetow, of Blairstown New Jersey.

“It is just a great cross promotional space I know a lot of people who play cards also like to bet sports.” Added Todd Greenberg, CEO and General Manager Mount Airy Casino.

A big celebration will take place on Saturday, November 9 at Mount Airy with give aways and more.