A Memorial Service for Elisa Caffese-Lee will be held Saturday

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A memorial service for Elisa Caffese-Lee will be held on Saturday, January 18. She was better known to her radio listeners as Elisa Chase, the co-host of Gary in the Morning on 96.7 in the Stroudsburg area.

Elisa passed away last week, she was 38 years old.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 18 Community Church, 1050 Memorial Blvd, Tobyhanna.

Elisa’s family is encouraging guests to wear leopard print as it was her favorite and reflects her bright, bold personality.

Doors open at 10 am | Service begins at 11

In lieu of flowers, there will be a collection for the East Stroudsburg Fire Department in Elisa’s memory.