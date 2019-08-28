A luau for the Kirby House

(WBRE/WYOU) — There were Hawaiian vibes in Dallas Township.

The Salvation Army Wilkes-Barre held a summer luau to raise money for the Kirby House. People of all ages wore floral leis, listened to music, played games and ate.

The Salvation Army holds the event every year to support their center that allows entire families to live under one roof as they get themselves back on their feet.

“And it helps us to keep our doors open. We’ve been there since 1995 and we hope to continue providing service. We are the one of its kind in the area,” core officer/pastor Lieutenant Oziel Urba said.

This is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser for the Kirby House. Organizers plan to raise between $50,000 and $70,000.