A look inside the future Scranton Counseling Center

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – From painting ceilings to adding bricks, the new Scranton Counseling Center is taking shape.

“Hundreds of windows so it’s filled with natural light and it’s going to be a welcoming, state of the art, beautiful facility when we’re done,” said Dr. Edward Heffron, President and CEO of Scranton Counseling Center.

After nearly six years of planning, Dr. Edward Heffron is excited to see the center come together. It will be a one-stop shop for the more than 10,000 clients who are helped by the center each year.

“We found a lot of adults who were, who had undiagnosed, untreated or under treated physical healthcare. So, it’s going to be a nice opportunity,” said Dr. Heffron.

In addition to rooms and office space, there will be a pharmacy and the Wright Center for Community Health will provide primary and dental care for patients.

The overall project will cost $14.8 million. To help pay for it, that includes a new market tax credit equity of $3.1 million, a $4 million state redevelopment assistance capital program grant and $1.5 million in foundational grants.

“Move Scranton Counseling from a 1980s renovated building to a brand new state of the art facility that would serve them for years, decades to come,” said Charlie Jefferson.

Charlie Jefferson is the developer who purchased part of the former button factory four years ago. Just one year ago, he sold it to the counseling center. That’s when construction started, this section was torn down, this is the final plan, this is where it is now.

77,000 square feet will be used to help serve the Scranton area.

“Scranton Counseling does a service for the community that in many respects no one else is and my father told me a long time ago, there but for the grace of God, do I,” said Jefferson.

Patients can expect to enter the new Scranton Counseling Center by the end of February.