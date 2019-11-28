A lesson in giving back for Thanksgiving

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local supermarkets are seeing plenty of foot traffic this day before Thanksgiving.

But for more than a dozen grocery stores, it was more than just customers coming through the doors. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller shows us how some students got down to the business of giving back.

It’s not uncommon for high school students to work at their local grocery store. But a group from Schuylkill Technology Centers wasn’t getting paid. They bagged groceries for free at Boyer’s Food Markets in Ashland on Wednesday on one of the busiest grocery shopping days.

Schuylkill Technology Center student volunteer Brady Day said, “It’s a good thing because it’s around that time of year when everybody needs to help. I mean it’s really crowded in the store here.”

Mr. Day helped stock shelves and said, “No, I didn’t clock in because this is community service.”

Even though he actually works part-time at Boyer’s, he volunteered here with nine other Schuylkill Technology Center students for what’s billed as STC Gives Back.

Student volunteer Mikaela Maurer said, “That’s what Thanksgiving is all about, right? Like, giving back to whoever and being thankful for your friends, your family, anybody really.” When suggested to her our community she replied “Exactly, yeah.”

Mr. Day added, “I believe it’s awesome. I mean I don’t talk to strangers too much but then this event here gives me the opportunity to and it’s actually really nice meeting new people.”

Boyer’s Food Markets clerk Jacki Coleman had several students helping at her aisle.

“They’re doing a great job and it’s a big help to us.” The help is especially appreciated on such a busy Thanksgiving shopping day. Ms. Coleman said, “That it is” while laughing.

And it wasn’t just students taking care of business inside the store. Others were out in the parking lot lending a helping hand. They put groceries into cars for anyone who accepted the help. Shopper Jack Folk took up the offer.

“When I was growing up we didn’t do this, you know, when I was in school. That was a long time ago,” he laughed. But he’s glad these students are doing this as a lesson in connecting with the community. “So this is one great thing to meet the people,” he said.

It’s the second year that STC Assistant Director of Career and Technology Education Chris Groody has accompanied some of the STC students on the project.

“We really want to inspire the kids to be part of the community and do things for the right reason and kind of give back, pay it forward,” he said. Cultivating an attitude of gratitude out of the classroom and in the community.

STC officials say there was such an increase in the number of student volunteers this year, that the number of participating stores nearly doubled from last year.