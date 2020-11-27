A jump start to holiday shopping

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic no doubt had a major effect on small businesses. And some stores in our area are hoping the holidays can help bring them back.

‘Well Heeled Boutique’ in Moosic opened their doors for in-person shopping Thursday evening to get a jump start on the holidays. Several other clothing stores, like Runway in Scranton, offered virtual sales Thursday.

Like many other smaller businesses they tend to sell unique and personal items that you can’t find in a big box store. They’re hoping by offering some early discounts, people will be more inclined to shop local.

“That’s the part about shopping small. Shopping a small boutique like this is that pretty much you’re the only one in the store. Or if not, it’s definitely not like a big crowd,” owner Calla Kabulich said.

Shoppers who missed out Thursday can stop by for the deals on Black Friday or on Small Business Saturday.