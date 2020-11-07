A helping hand for Camp Freedom

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local non-profit dedicated to helping veterans held what they call a much needed fundraiser on Saturday. Those who attended the event at Camp Freedom in Waymart even got to meet celebrities from Nevada.

People spent a beautiful Saturday day at Camp Freedom, a 1800 acre outdoor adventure camp for disabled veterans, disabled first responders and their families.

They weren’t just there for a stroll though, they were there to help raise funds for the non-profit. Staff say they had a decrease in donations due to the pandemic.

“We rely on the generosity of individuals and corporations and they’re giving usually out of their abundance. If there’s no abundance there’s no giving, so fundraising is really essential for us right now,” said Matt Guedes, Executive Director.

The fundraiser included a special visit by Ryan Evans and Michael Henry of Count’s Kustoms, an auto restoration service in Nevada. The two restored an 1969 Chevy Nova featured in an episode of Counting Cars on the History Channel. The car was raffled off during the event.

“Well you know when everybody says you know they thank us for having us here. Honestly we’re just sitting thinking ‘what are you talking about?’ We get to be a part of this,” said Michael Henry, Count’s Kustoms.

Matt Guedes is the Executive Director of Camp Freedom. He says the camp is important to support those who fought to protect the American people.

“it’s always been important because our men and ladies come home from service, whether it’s military or whether it’s as law enforcement, as firefighters… and they struggle because they’re around trauma constantly. And that takes a toll on your life,” said Guedes.

“This gave me an outlet versus some of the bad things I’ve taken in life. This kind of gave me a purpose, gave me something that I can enjoy and feel the joy of being outside,” said Michael Cook, U.S. Army & Marine Corp Veteran.

“It gave me a chance to be me again. I had a bad struggle when I got out of the military. I struggled with PTSD, depression, opioid abuse and coming here gave me a reason to keep living,” said Kyle Jones, U.S. Navy Veteran.