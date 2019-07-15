Keep WBRE!

A Great Day for a Picnic

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)  Sunday was a great day for the picnic!

Transitional Living Center held its annual resident’s picnic at the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat in Williamsport.

     Residents and board members enjoyed food, games, and sports at the site.

     After lunch, they took a boat ride on the Hiawatha.

     Transitional Living Center is a home for women to reconnect to society once they are released from prison.

“It brings comfort to know that people actually care to have some kind of enjoyment outside of the facility,” said Angela Spitalik, Transitional Living Center

 The Transitional Living center tries to do events like this every three months

