A golden opportunity to rent an Airbnb

It pays homage to the show and one of the stars that grew up in Ardmore, Rue McClanahan who played Blanche. Current homeowner Lori Harrison says the house is not meant to be a replica of the show’s set, but a tribute to three of the show’s characters, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia.

Harrison says there’s been a steady stream of guests over the past year, but it’s recently gained exposure with national publications. You can find the three-bedroom home available for rent on Airbnb.