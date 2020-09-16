A drive-thru thank you for Schuylkill County volunteers

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Schuylkill County turned their annual appreciation banquet into a drive-thru experience.

Cars pulled into Saint Nicholas Hall parking lot in Pottsville. They received a hot lunch, certificates and more, as a thank you for their volunteer work.

They were greeted by the staff and Schuylkill County Commissioners. These volunteers offer their time uplifting the community by helping others in a variety of ways and COVID-19 did not slow them down.

“We have these volunteers that we need to thank for all their services, for everything they’ve done throughout the year,” advisory board chairman Beth Travis said.

“I’m just amazed that they didn’t just say, ‘oh, we have to cancel’. I’m just grateful that thy’re even putting in an effort to still recognize as volunteers,” volunteer Maureen Seltzer said.

Volunteers donated gifts for Make a Difference Day which will go to Servants to All and Office of Senior Services for Home Bound Seniors.