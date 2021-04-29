A dozen neglected animals rescued from unsanitary conditions in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A dozen animals were removed from unsanitary conditions in Shamokin on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania SPCA announced.

The PSPCA, with the assistance of the Shamokin Police Department, removed nine cats and three dogs from an RV parked behind an apartment building. Investigators found the dogs housed in wire crates, with one running loose.

Officials say the odor from the RV was so pungent officers required respirators.















Feces and urine were present throughout the RV and in the crates. Investigators say a litter box was overflowing, with a significant accumulation of waste on the floor.

One cat that was inside of the RV was blind, underweight, had litter build-up stuck between its paws and had an injury to its tail.





Three dogs and the cats were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster Center, while six dogs were brought to the PSPCA’s Danville Center. The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on the investigation tonight in a Digital Exclusive.