A different type of medicine at the doctor’s office

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two million Pennsylvanians, including nearly 630,000 kids, face food insecurity, according to the national nonprofit network of food banks called Feeding America.

Many families fall into the cracks because they financially are above the threshold to qualify for aid and, yet, still below a living wage.

The situation is worsened by the pandemic. It’s why NEPA Pediatrician Jeffery Kile, MD has started a food pantry at his practice, PAK Pediatrics in Kingston.

Reporter Mark Hiller speaks with him about food insecurity and the social determinants of good health, along with a local parent who is helped by the program tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.