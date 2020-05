INDIANA (WBRE/WYOU) — Some students at an Indiana high school enjoyed their prom in a very different way.

Three students donned their makeup and prom dresses and visited a rehab facility for seniors. Plenty of smiles as the young girls visited residents while social distancing. The young ladies say they hope the tradition continues at the school once they have graduated.

Many of the 36 residents inside jockeyed for position to see the girls and even share some memories of their own.