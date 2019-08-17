A different kind of big day at the Pittston Tomato Festival

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A called off wedding can be a devastating moment. But a local woman turned what would have been her big day into a different kind of celebration at the annual Pittston Tomato Festival.

A big part of the Tomato Festival is the annual tomato fight. Many dress up for the occasion. But one woman dressed in something special as she got ready to hit the battlefield.

“What better way to get some emotions out,” Katie Evans of Harveys Lake said.

Evans originally planned to spend this day with wedding bells. Lined up at the yellow caution tape, fate had a different plan in mind.

“I was supposed to get married today so what better way to have fun than to throw tomatoes at strangers,” Evans said.

When her wedding was called off, she and her friends decided to make good use of this wedding dress, so, she spent her Saturday afternoon hurling tomatoes at the Pittston Tomato Fight with a group of family and friends supporting her.

“She was such a good sport and we appreciate that she came to vent her frustrations so it made for a lot of fun,” festival chairperson Lori Nocito said.

By the end of the fight, the white dress had turned tomato red and Evans was covered in tomato juice. But her smile said it all.

“Duck and throw. Bob and weave. But in the end, you are going to get hit no matter what,” Nocito said.

Evans said this dress was her backup gown for the wedding and didn’t like it that much anyway. But repurposing it for the tomato fight gave it a much different and very satisfying ending.

“Money will come back to you. Happiness won’t,” Evans said.

Evans says she plans to toss the dress or maybe even burn it. You missed the tomato fight but you can still make it to the festival. It will continue into Saturday night and Sunday.