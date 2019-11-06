A Celebration of New Families

(WBRE/WYOU) — It is a day to celebrate adoptions while at the same time highlighting the need for more foster families who might one day adopt a child in need.

A special event was held Wednesday in Luzerne County that put a spotlight on an issue facing counties across Pennsylvania. For the most part, caseworkers at County Children and Youth Services, such as Luzerne County, deal with some very challenging situations behind the scenes. Some very sad and sometimes tragic situations, but Wednesday was a day to celebrate those stories that have happy endings.

“She’s been a blessing from the very beginning. She was such a happy baby. We are happy to have her,” adoptive parent Michele McLaurin said.

McLaurin held back tears as she talked about her two-year-old daughter Grace. She is a foster parent and took Grace into her home when she was a newborn. Stories like her filled the room: foster parents who adopted children who were facing some serious challenges.

“Currently we have 500 kids in foster care. We in Luzerne County Children and Youth Services have 101 foster homes,” Deanna German, deputy director of Luzerne County Children and Youth Services, said.

And those numbers translate into a big-time challenge to help those kids.

“It’s a difficult juggle, something we do every single day looking for foster families. We are always out recruiting. If it’s not for you to become a foster parent maybe it’s a best friend, someone down the road who became an empty nester to help a child in need,” German said.

State Representative Karen Boback is chairman of the State House Children and Youth Committee. She says Luzerne County is not alone in the need for more foster parents and those who may consider adoption.

“I see it as expanding a lot. I see grandparents now are taking the lead and adopting their grandchildren,” Boback said.

Oh, do it. If I can do it, anybody could do it. The benefits outweigh any trials. There’s so much love,” McLaurin said.

