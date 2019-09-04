A Celebration of Art

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Art is a big part of the Poconos and the Madelon Powers Gallery on the Campus of East Stroudsburg University is a driving force in the community.

The gallery is celebrating its’ 40th anniversary and kicks off the season showcasing a local husband and wife’s works. White and Black-Jack and Jill features the art of Jack and Jill Swersie of Tannersville. Jill is an oil painter while Jack takes pictures of his vintage neckties that he then edits.

The couple says the campus gallery is a great spot to allow professionals and student artists a chance to show off their work.

“It’s just a good place to have your work seen. It introduces the arts to the students,” Said Jack Swersie, Artist.

“I think it’s an educational tool! We have three professional shows a year and often times with a professional show we will offer artist talks or workshops” noted Joni Oye-Benintende, Director Madelon Powers Art Gallery

If you want to visit the gallery it is free and open to the public.

Learn more about the Gallery LINK