A “bear-able” visitor

(WBRE/WYOU) — A middle school in northwestern Pennsylvania gets an unexpected visitor — in the form of a curious black bear cub.

A young black bear decided it wanted to see Fretz Middle School in Bradford, McKean County from the inside. The school is near woods, so wildlife sightings are fairly common.

The bear busted through a window then went exploring. The young cub then went down a hallway, but was apparently spooked by his own reflection in a glass door and took off running. The bear finally left the building where he broke in.

“He wanted to see what’s going on in here. It was kind of neat to see him, where he looked and he was kind of looking around. I think he wanted to stay,” principal Tina Slaven said.

This wasn’t the school’s only “bear-able” encounter. Last year, the building was placed on lockdown because black bear cubs were up a tree in front of the school as the mother bear paced below.