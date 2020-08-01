Scranton School District updates graduation plans

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Saturday, Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan announced updated information about Scranton High School and West Scranton High School’s graduation plans.

West Scranton High School ceremonies will be held on August 11. Ceremonies will take place at 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM, and 6:30 PM. Seniors are to expect detailed information from Mr. Deluca.

Scranton High School ceremonies will be held on August 12. Ceremonies will take place at 10:00 AM, 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM. Seniors will be contacted by Mr. Coyle with detailed information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos