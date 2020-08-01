Scranton School District updates graduation plans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Saturday, Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan announced updated information about Scranton High School and West Scranton High School’s graduation plans.

West Scranton High School ceremonies will be held on August 11. Ceremonies will take place at 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM, and 6:30 PM. Seniors are to expect detailed information from Mr. Deluca.

Scranton High School ceremonies will be held on August 12. Ceremonies will take place at 10:00 AM, 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM. Seniors will be contacted by Mr. Coyle with detailed information.