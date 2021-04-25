9th Cause-A-Thon in Berwick held telethon style

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick tradition continues this year, but with a few changes to keep everyone safe during these difficult times.

“They’ve had a really really tough senior school year, in general. It’s great to see them for a great cause,” Cause Teen Center director Teresa Peters said.

The annual Cause-A-Thon was held on Sunday at the for the Cause Teen Center in Berwick. This year it looked a little different. Instead of area teens piling into the teen center to raise money, this year’s event was held in a telethon style. Organizers say technology really saved the day.

“More and more things will be live on Instagram and Facebook so they can watch and contact us, communicate with us through that so that we’re not losing that communication basis because we’re used to 150 people in here for 12 hours,” Teen Center Youth Action Board president Jake Lanning said.

The telethon had community celebrities answer the phone calls of donors and take part in some events. The teens raised money for the Think Big Pediatric Cancer Fund.

“It’s not for specifically cancer research but the normal things that families would be struggling for, you know insurance costs, just the normalcies of life,” Lanning said.

“Yes there’s cost of treatments and stuff like that but what people are unaware of is the gas money to get to those hospitals and how the family is going to buy dinner for the other siblings, for themselves and stuff like that,” Teen Center Youth Action Board vice president Angeni Peters said.

The event has also brought the community together.

“The Cause-A-Thon has created friendships and brought into the teen center that I never thought I would see. So it’s not only benefitting those with pediatric cancer, it’s also benefiting everyone here at the teen center and in my school,” Peters said.

This year organizers hope to raise $3,000. The Cause-A-Thon in Berwick will continue until 8 p.m. Sunday night.