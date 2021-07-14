98th Dalton Fire Company carnival underway

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A summer tradition 98 years in the making returns to Lackawanna County after a year off due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of people came out to Dalton Fire Company’s carnival celebration Wednesday night. The grounds were packed as guests enjoyed food, music and even a live karate demonstration, all in support of a good cause.

“It’s outstanding. The relationship with the community is a big, big plus. We need their support in order to raise funds for the fire company, especially to get equipment and training for the firefighters and first responders,” Dalton Fire Company vice president Lieutenant Brent Tripp said.

Lieutenant Tripp says the money raised from the four-day extravaganza is vital to the fire department, especially after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“It did hurt. Especially with, again like I said, putting money towards the first responders and training. We do a lot of training and it does take up some funds. We need this carnival,” Tripp said.

Some locals say summer just wasn’t the same without the carnival. It’s even a tradition for those who have attended for years.

“You can always count on really good food no matter what, even if it rains they always have things covering, so you’re not getting that wet, and it’s just like an overall good family environment,” Cheyenne Dippre of Scott Township said.

The fun continues through Saturday at the Dalton Fire Company carnival fairgrounds. It opens each night at 6 p.m.