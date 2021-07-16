97th annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann starts Friday morning

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the eve of an annual religious pilgrimage that attracts thousands of people each year to Scranton’s west side.

The 97th annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann begins Friday. The 10-day Novena is held at Saint Ann’s Basilica. Unlike last year, when the number of services and church capacity were scaled back, the church will welcome 100 percent capacity.

The theme of this year’s Novena is Lift High the Cross, a theme which the basilica rector says is only fitting after the past year.

“It is a deeply appropriate theme of how the Cross can be part of who we are as we emerge out of this pandemic and hopefully we are emerging out of it,” Father Richard Burke said.

The first Novena Mass and service begin Saturday morning at 8 a.m. The Novena concludes on the Feast Day, Monday, July 26th.