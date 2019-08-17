95 years and counting for Wyoming Valley Children’s Association

(WBRE/WYOU) — It was a night to celebrate serving our children.

A 95-year anniversary celebration Friday in Luzerne County kicked off with a ribbon-cutting. Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma emceed this evening’s event at the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association in Forty Fort.

The WVCA is an organization dedicated to serving children in the Wyoming Valley. The organization’s 95th anniversary wasn’t the only reason for the ribbon-cutting. The group recently received a grant which allowed them to make improvements to their building.

“It will allow us to expand our programs, serve more students, and as far as items like the occupational and physical therapy suite, be able to provide even better quality service to our students,” executive director Nina Deitoszanon said.

The WVCA also announced it plans to launch a kindergarten program in September.