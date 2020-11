PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Plymouth man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on West Main Street, in Plymouth Township. According to the police report, Henry Swelgin, 94, was attempting to cross the road near 1127 W. Main Street when he was struck.

Swelgin later passed away from injuries suffered in the crash.