911 phone lines down at Clinton County 911 Center

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Anyone attempting to call 911 in Clinton County will have to use an alternate phone number to do so.

According to the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services Facebook page, the 911 phone lines are not working in the county’s 911 center. There are some alternate phone numbers for county residents to call.

Those in the Renovo area can call 570-923-2268.

Those in the Lock Haven/Mill Hall/Avis areas can call 570-748-2936.

Residents in the Sugar Valley/Loganton areas can call 570-725-3501.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos