911 phone lines down at Clinton County 911 Center

CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Anyone attempting to call 911 in Clinton County will have to use an alternate phone number to do so.

According to the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services Facebook page, the 911 phone lines are not working in the county’s 911 center. There are some alternate phone numbers for county residents to call.

Those in the Renovo area can call 570-923-2268.

Those in the Lock Haven/Mill Hall/Avis areas can call 570-748-2936.

Residents in the Sugar Valley/Loganton areas can call 570-725-3501.