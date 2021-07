LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Anyone attempting to call 911 in Lackawanna County will have to use an alternate phone number to do so.

According to the Lackawanna County 911 Communication Center supervisor, all 911 lines are down in Lackawanna County due to a lightning strike. This occurred just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The lines are being worked on, but it is not known when they will be fixed.

If you have an emergency, you can call 570-342-9111.