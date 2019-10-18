8th District election heating up

(WBRE/WYOU) — The 2020 Pennsylvania primary election may be a long ways off but one area congressional race is already heating up.

Three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring, including incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright. April 28, 2020 may be six months away but these three candidates are already trying to get their message to would-be voters in the 8th district. One of them is Democrat Matt Cartwright who is seeking a fifth term in Congress.

“I ran for Congress because our area needs help and everybody knows that,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright says he will run on his record of bringing federal dollars to his constituents.

“We need to make sure we’re getting our fair share of tax dollars coming back to northeastern Pennsylvania,” Cartwright said.

The 8th District encompasses Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike Counties and portions of Luzerne and Monroe Counties.

“It’s not about Democrats and Republicans, it’s about rolling up your sleeves and scrapping for the people of northeastern Pennsylvania down in Congress,” Cartwright said.

Harry Haas is one of two candidates who have announced a run for the Republican nomination. Haas is currently a Luzerne County councilman.

“You know there’s a couple of reasons Andy. There’s 23 trillion reasons why. We have got a $23 trillion debt in this country. All the national priorities hang on that. If we can reign that debt back in, we can use the money for what we really need,” Haas said.

Haas says Job One for him is…

“The biggest thing I’m really against is the rain tax. We see it here especially in Luzerne County but all over the northeast. The federal government kicked it down to the local level to finance their agenda to clean up the Chesapeake Bay and I want to clean up the Bay myself. Let’s make the federal government pay for what it wants us to do at the local level,” Haas said.

Joining Haas on the GOP primary ballot is Teddy Daniels, a businessman and veteran from Luzerne County.

“You know I think everybody is tired of these career politicians and I think they are tired of the elite stepping up. They have their different groups they gander to,” Daniels said.

Daniels says he supports the Trump agenda.

“We need players. We need warriors. We need people who are going to step up and protect our values,” Daniels said.

At this point in time, no one has come forward to challenge Cartwright on the Democratic ballot. There has been some talk that several more Republican candidates will join the fight in the coming weeks.

Nominating petitions for all candidates do not have to be filed until early next year. That’s when we will get a better idea who the candidates will be.