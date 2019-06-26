Brewing up patriotic support

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – America’s oldest brewery is brewing up more than adult beverages. It’s also supporting a non-profit group which helps military families. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller shows us how military survivors will benefit from what happened Wednesday at Yuengling headquarters in Pottsville.

Standing at a podium featuring red, white and blue bunting and the Yuengling name, Debbie Yuengling said, “We would like to present you with this check and thank you for all you do and all that your families do for us.”

While you may not be able to put a price on patriotism, Yuengling Brewing Company put one on a pretty big check. The business donated more than $53,416.92 to the non-profit TAPS which stands for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. “The military is always something that has been very special to the Yuengling family so to be able to partner with such an incredible group and how they give back to survivors means a lot to us,” said Ms. Yuengling

Yuengling has partnered two straight years now with TAPS through the brewing company’s Lagers for Heroes program. Its goal is to show appreciation to veterans and their families. TAPS Outreach and Engagement Senior Advisor Erin Jacobson said, “Yuengling has been an incredible sponsor to really be able to help loved ones be able to focus on their health… their mind, body that joy is possible again.”

Joy is something Ms. Jacobson lost in 2007 when her fiance, Army CPL Jason Kessler, was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom. TAPS brought her healing through various programs and activities before she decided to work for the organization. She said, “I would not have found new family and people to have connection and hope with.”

Part of that check presentation to TAPS came courtesy of Yuengling’s Gift Shop and Museum. They sold tee-shirts like this commemorative one to benefit the cause. In this case, the check goes toward TAPS’ Inner Warrior Program which is a strength-based healing initiative. It helps empower military survivors through physical fitness and mental well-being by offering such things as yoga, retreats and other activities. Ms. Yuengling said, “It’s really important for them to be with somebody that has struggled through the same loss that they have so the Inner Warrior Program is something very special.”

The program is now made financially stronger with the Yuengling donation to serve survivors of those who gave all. Yuengling is the major sponsor of TAPS’ Inner Warrior Program.