$70,000 worth of drugs seized from Shamokin Dam motel room

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monica Strocko, 40, of Selinsgrove, was arraigned on multiple drug charges from an incident at the Econo Lodge Motel in Shamokin Dam on June 23rd, 2020.

The Shamokin Dam Police Department was contacted by Snyder County Probation officers who were in contact with Strocko at the motel.

After searching the room, officers recovered two pounds of methamphetamine, a half-pound of marijuana, cocaine, pills, cash and various other drug-related items. According to the police department, the estimated value of the seizure is $70,000.

Strocko was arraigned on multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver, possessing instruments of crime, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Shamokin Dam Police Department says it will continue its investigation into the incident and other arrests may follow.