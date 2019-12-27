70 years of spreading holiday cheer in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police officers put their lives on the line each and every day.

One department in Northumberland County goes above and beyond the call of duty each year around the holidays. Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler shows us the 70th year of the Christmas program in Watsontown.

A shop in Watsontown helps Santa each year with wrapping presents. They are for children ages toddler to 18 years old in the Northumberland County area.

“Santa Claus cares what they need, but Santa cares also about what they want. We take pride in picking every gift out for every child,” volunteer Brendi Brooke said.

Brooke is the borough’s secretary and treasurer. She is one of the top elves. This Christmas operation started in 1949 by police chief Carl Reed, who saw a need in the community after World War II.

“He got to witness the kids needing coats and the kids needing shoes and the families needing food,” said Reed’s great-granddaughter Sadie Shenck.

Shenck and her sisters never met their great-grandfather, but continue to carry on his legacy.

“It’s an awesome feeling to know that we come from somebody who has given so much of themselves in their heart,” Shenck said.

“If there was a need for a child, he was there,” Watsontown mayor Russle McClintock said.

Early on in his career, McClintock was hired by Reed in 1970 as a police officer and helped deliver the presents.

“The expressions on the kids’ face makes you really feel how fortunate you are,” McClintock said.

The program has grown to helping more than 100 children in the Warrior Run School District. That averages about 40 families a year. Officers help in the gift-wrapping process and beyond. Even Sampson, which is a 13-year-old Percheron horse.

“He’ll be there specifically at the time that presents are picked up by their families,” Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite said.

Sampson participates in 24 community events throughout the year. His handler, Witherite, continues to follow in Chief Reed’s footsteps since holding the position in 2015.

“It’s very satisfying to us and that’s part of our job in serving our community,” Witherite said.

From toys to games to bikes, all the gifts are wrapped and given with love since 1949.

“We are so proud and pleased to be meeting those needs yet today,” Brooke said.

Toys left over after the Christmas program are given to fire and domestic violence victims throughout the year. A gift that keeps on giving.