MONORE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News) — One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Route 309.

According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, a 70-year-old man from Wayne County died Wednesday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle.

The accident occurred near the Skytop Lodge around 1: 45 p.m. and he was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center where he later died at 3 p.m.

The Pocono Regional Police Department is continuing the investigation.