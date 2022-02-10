‘6 County Firemen’s Association’ to disband after more than a century

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire companies across the nation are struggling to recruit volunteers.

Because of the shortage, a century-old firemen’s association in our region is going out of business.

It will soon be the end of an era for the 6 County Firemen’s Association. Founded in 1904, its purpose is to unite firefighters spanning six counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania into one organization.

“It’s been a staple for the last 118 years, and there have been some great times in its heyday,” 6 County Firemen’s Association Secretary Gary Perna said.

Perna has been involved with the association for the last 15 years. The McAdoo volunteer firefighter says it’s not what it used to be.

“It was a way to share information, it was a way to learn the newest tactics, it was a way to bounce ideas off of everybody. And today, with social media and websites and everything, that’s readily available now,” Perna said.

Enrollment numbers began to drop, and no new members means no revenue to keep the association afloat.

“We saw a huge decrease in membership, we had members who became life-members and we didn’t have the new active members to kind of take their place, so that really started to hurt,” Perna said.

Despite valiant efforts, Perna says the end quickly became inevitable.

“Over the last two years really, because of the pandemic, it made us take a hard look at what was going on and were we going to be able to be around for 100 more years. And, unfortunately the answer was, it wasn’t in the cards,” Perna said.

The fire companies will continue to keep communities safe, and the association plans to throw one last parade in the spring.

“Because the association itself is preparing to go away, it doesn’t mean that the dedicated volunteers who, everyday, show up to firehouses like this to help people on their worst day…It doesn’t mean they’re going away. And I think that they will always, we will always be here to do this. We’re just losing one aspect of something that was very important to a number of people,” Perna said.

Perna says the brother and sisterhood of the fire service lasts forever.

“It’s sad, it is. But the nice thing is, some of the relationships that we all have built over the years, they’ll continue to be there,” Perna said.

The first 6 County Firemen’s Association meeting happened in 1904 at the Diamond Fire Company in Hazleton. A final vote to disband association will take place at this year’s 118th convention planned for June.