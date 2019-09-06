$56 million grant awarded to Pennsylvania from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to fight opioids

(WBRE/WYOU) — There was victory Thursday in the fight against opioids in Pennsylvania.

Congressman Dan Meuser announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has given the state a nearly $56 million grant. The money comes from the state opioid response grant program to combat the opioid epidemic.

The funding will be used to expand access to treatment. It will also improve data collection on overdoses to help better understand how to help those struggling with substance abuse disorder.