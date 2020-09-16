54-year-old faces charges of unlawful contact with a minor

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hanover Township man is facing several charges after having a sexually explicit conversation with who he believed, was a 15-year-old boy.

On September 13th, a detective was posing as a 15-year-old boy on a social media site when he was contacted by a 54-year-old male from Hanover Township. The male was later positively identified as Robert Lynn Henkel, Jr.

The detective and Henkel had several sexually explicit conversations between September 13th and September 15th. He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful contact with minors, aggravated indecent assault, and statutory sexual assault.