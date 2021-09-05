50th Lock Haven Area’s Jaycees Labor Day Regatta

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One community is celebrating 50 years of it’s annual Labor Day Weekend event.

Despite some hazy skies, the Lock Haven area’s Jaycees Labor Day Regatta is in full swing. There’s everything from food, rides, games, live music and boat racing.

It’s billed as the largest power boat race in the U.S. The event kicked off on Friday and will run through Labor Day. Last year they had a modified version of their festivities due to COVID.

An event coordinator has been working the event for 34 years and says it’s great to have the boat racing back this year.

“Today we have 430 boats registered to race today and they come form all over the nation. I mean they’re from Michigan, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, and everywhere in between,” general chairperson Duwayne Kunes said.

The fireworks were moved to Monday because of some possible showers. Festivities will be going on until 10 p.m. Sunday and then again on Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.