50th anniversary of moon landing remembered

(WBRE/WYOU) –Tuesday, we were celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic mission to the moon.

50 years ago, the Saturn-V rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center, Florida and sent Apollo 11 into orbit. Four days later, humans landed on the moon for the first time.

It was Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in the lunar module Eagle who landed on the moon’s surface at the sea of tranquility. After placing a foot on the surface, Armstrong said “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”