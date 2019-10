(WBRE/WYOU) — An organization that has been helping feed those in need for half a century tipped its hat Wednesday night in Luzerne County.

Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley celebrated its 50th anniversary with a dinner at the Woodlands in Wilkes-Barre. The non-profit has been serving nutritious, home-delivered, low-cost meals to senior citizens from the Church of Christ Uniting in Kingston since 1969.

