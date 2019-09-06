5-year-old left alone on a school bus in Pittston Area

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway in Luzerne County after a 5-year-old boy is left on a school bus alone.

This is a photo of Giovanni, on the right, and his brother. Giovanni is a kindergartner at the Pittston Primary Center.

Giovanni’s mother says she brought snacks to school that her son had left at home and when she arrived at the school to deliver them, school officials said Giovanni wasn’t there. The School District called the bus company and they discovered he was still on the bus.

The boy’s parents are angry and want answers.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.