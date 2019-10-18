5 Percent Property Tax Increase Coming to Luzerne County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County taxpayers got word this week that they could see a five percent increase in property taxes next year.

The county manager says he had no other choice but to seek the increase to cover rising costs for things like healthcare and pensions, but taxpayers are asking lots of questions about the spending package.

Taxpayers say they understand that expenses are going up for everyone, but those Eyewitness News spoke with think a five percent property tax hike is a bit steep.

“A little upset. It seems like everything is going up and our income isn’t so it’s just making it more and more difficult to survive,” Alison Kovalchik of Shavertown said.

Kovalchik says a five percent increase in property taxes won’t break her budget but she hopes that somehow someway county leaders will reduce or even eliminate the tax increase.

“It’s a major increase here in Luzerne County but it’s not something that we do lightly,” county manager Dave Pedri said.

Pedri says the county has no other choice but to seek a property tax increase.

“We’ve been able to hold our ground on taxes for two years in a row and have no tax increases. Unfortunately, we are still paying for the sins of the past,” Pedri said.

The tax increase would mean that a person with a home assessed at $100,000 would pay about $30 more per year in property taxes. Pedri says fixed expenses keep on increasing.

“We’ve had some major increase this year. $1.5 million for pensions. Over $2.2 million for healthcare,” Pedri said.

Luzerne County Council has the final say on the budget and can make modifications. Councilman Harry Haas is confident the council can reduce the proposed tax hike.

“We will comb through that budget line by line and find the nickels and dimes that add up to real money,” Haas said.

Nine public hearings will be held before Council has to vote on the budget. That final vote must be made by December 10th. The public can take a look at the entire budget on the county’s website.