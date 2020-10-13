5-month-old child bitten in the head by Williamsport resident’s dog

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport Bureau of Police Officers were dispatched to UPMC Williamsport’s emergency room for a dog bite incident that happened on Grant Street on Monday just after 9 p.m.

Police say that a 5-month-old child suffered severe injuries to their face and head after the resident’s pit bull bit the child. The victim was flown from UPMC to Geisinger for further treatment.

An update regarding the child’s recovery has not been released at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Unit (C.I.U.) is working with the State Dog Warden for further investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos