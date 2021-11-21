41,000 pounds of eggs cleaned up on Interstate 80 after tractor-trailer crash

FILE – This 2008 file photo shows boiled eggs in a bowl. In December 2019, U.S. health officials investigating a listeria outbreak are telling food service operators not to use hard-boiled eggs sold by the Georgia company Almark Foods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

WHITE HAVEN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were not having an egg-cellent time cleaning up an interstate after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 Friday night in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at mile marker 271.4 in the westbound lane. According to Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton, a tractor-trailer was attempting to transition from the left lane to the right lane when it made contact with another vehicle.

After making contact, the driver over-corrected and the trailer left the road, turning onto its side. 41,000 pounds of eggs had to be cleaned up before the trailer could be towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.