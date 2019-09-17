409 on Adams Now Serving

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Be our guest. Some local college students are putting their culinary skills to work at “409 on Adams” in Scranton.

Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joe Dominick stopped by to see what’s cookin’ at the restaurant which is run by students.

“409 on Adams opened last semester for the first time. It was a huge success,” said Stephanie Decker, director of The School Of Hospitality at Lackawanna College

Decker explains, “The school itself is about 100 students, so we have really seen a lot of interest in these programs. A lot of local interest from restaurants and hotels to hire our graduates.”

“This restaurant is a completely run student restaurant where we have all of our students who go through our culinary program eventually make their way into this kitchen in a bunch of different disciplines,” added Chef Mark Seibert, Culinary Program Manager / Chef Instructor.

“It makes our students more work-ready, you know, as opposed to just sitting in a lab and going over a single or couple of recipes a day,” noted Seibert.

“It’s really awesome, to be honest, I mean, you know a lot of culinary schools, unfortunately, don’t have this kind of thing,” added sophomore John Rossitto.

“Mostly it’s the…the adrenaline almost you know what I mean…like there is just something about it…it could be addictive sometimes. Like when you’re in it and you’re just like going and going and the only person who can get you out of it is you…that’s really exciting to me,” said Rossitto.

“Get them to that level of training where they can, ya know, get in the zone and just cook with….we call it “doing the dance”, when you’re just working with a group of people, and you’re not really talking just communicating when necessary and it’s just…it’s just fun to watch ya know it’s really a cool atmosphere,” said Seibert.

For more information on 409 on Adams, click the LINK.