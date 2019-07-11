Third targeted aggressive driving enforcement wave to begin this week

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new initiative is in full swing to help keep drivers safe on the roadways.

The third targeted aggressive driving enforcement wave will be conducted over the next month and a half across the Commonwealth.

Unfortunately, we see it happen time after time. Car crashes, many that could have been avoided.

“We want drivers to just to be safe on the road. There’s no reason not to obey the traffic laws. The traffic laws are in place for a reason. They’re for your own safety,” Corporal Brian McGee of the Williamsport Police said.

Starting this week, local police are joining forces with Pennsylvania State Police and 215 municipal agencies to conduct the third targeted aggressive driving enforcement wave. It’s designed for local police agencies to be visible and be on the lookout for dangerous driving habits.

“By aggressive driving, I mean stop sign violations, speeding, failure to…it’s a move over law. You’re required to move over when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the roadway,’ McGee said.

The enforcement wave will also focus on red-light running, the steer clear law and tailgating. When crashes are a result of these actions, it not only impacts other drivers but emergency responders.

“It always sticks with you after you leave the scene. A lot of times when it’s avoidable it’s a little bit harder to swallow if you see something bad happen,” Williamsport Bureau of Fire firefighter Broc Rupert said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, just this past Fourth of July weekend, there were 975 crashes across the state in a total of five days. Eight of them were fatal. That’s nearly 400 more crashes than Fourth of July weekend in 2018.

“Obviously on a holiday weekend, there’s going to be many more vehicles on the roadway. Folks travel and not as many folks want to travel via airlines, they’re a little more expensive,” McGee said.

During the wave, aggressive drivers will be stopped by police and will receive a citation.

The aggressive driving enforcement wave will wrap up on August 25.