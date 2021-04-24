39th Endless Mountains Maple Festival returns year after cancellation due to COVID

BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular local event is kicking off the festivities Saturday after a year canceled due to COVID.

It’s Day One of the 39th Endless Mountains Maple Festival in Bradford County at the Troy Fairgrounds. Along with highlighting the maple harvesters of the northern tier region of our state, the festival includes carnival rides, farm animal judging, craft vendors, food, and live music.

“Honestly you can tell that people needed an outlet and what better way than a festival with live music,” American Idol Season 9 finalist Aaron Kelly said.

“I went on this ride. It was like a big Ferris Wheel, it’s like two seats…So my mom went on and we went around,” Dominic Bostwick of Elmira, New York said.

The festival continues Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 28, 22 Eyewitness News reporter Chris Bohinski will have more on the festival and its community impact tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.