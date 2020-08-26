37-year-old faces charges of unlawful contact with a minor

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 37-year-old man was charged with three felonies after having a sexually explicit conversation with, who he believed, was a 15-year-old girl.

Early in August, a detective was posing as a 15-year-old girl on a social media site when they say they were contacted by “David,” from Allentown. After exchanging numbers, they had a brief conversation which resumed on August 18th.

The man, later identified as David Dannecker Jr., allegedly asked a series of sexually explicit questions and asked to drive to see her. When he arrived at the meeting place, police were there to arrest him.

Dannecker was charged with multiple counts of unlawful contact with a minor and was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.